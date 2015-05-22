Where to Eat at Newark Liberty Airport as Travel Picks Up Again

More than a year after the pandemic halted air travel for most Americans, things are starting to change. More and more people are vaccinated, airlines have lifted some precautionary moves like keeping middle seats open, and international travel is starting to show signs of coming back. What hasn’t changed is how difficult it is to find something actually good to eat whether you’re the type of person that shows up hours before boarding or the one running last minute.

Still, navigating air travel is full of variables today, from figuring which destinations require COVID tests to the new CDC guidelines on mask wearing. Here’s a list highlighting dining options based on the most up-to-date information from the Port Authority. While Eater will continue to update this guide, the hours for these vendors are subject to change given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Terminal A

Abica Coffee: Coffee and sandwiches. A1 and A2 Rotundas, post-security

Auntie Anne’s: The same doughy pretzels you’d find at suburban malls. A3 Rotunda, post-security

Ben & Jerry’s: Ice cream available in a host creative flavors. A1 Rotunda, post-security

Currito Cantina: Build-your-own bowls, salads, and wraps in various flavors. Pre-security concourse

Dunkin: Coffee and doughnuts. Pre-security concourse

Earl of Sandwich: These counter-service sandwiches are actually not so bad, particularly the roast beef, cheddar, and horseradish option. A2 Rotunda, post-security

Jamba Juice: Smoothies and shakes. Post-security food court

Jersey Mike’s and Manchu Wok: Subs and Chinese food. Pre-security food court

Market Fresh: A convenience store with grab-and-go fare. A2 satellite, post-security

Olde Glory Coffee: A takeout coffee and tea spot, with some baked goods and sandwiches available. A3 Rotunda, post-security

Phillips Seafood: This seafood-heavy spot serves dishes such as crab cakes, lobster rolls, and a grilled mahi mahi sandwich. Breakfast, with options like French toast and yogurt with granola, runs until 10:30 a.m. A bonus is the big, boxy bar. A3 Rotunda, post-security

Qdoba Grill: Mexican bowls, burritos, and salads. Pre-security food court

Ruby Tuesday: Sit-down American chain. A3 Rotunda, post-security

Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen: Fast-casual pizzas and pastas. Pre-security food court

Terminal B

All You Need: Grab-and-go fare. B1 Rotunda and connector

Belgian Beer Cafe: A destination for beer lovers, with a selection of bottles and drafts and a menu of beef stew, sausages, burgers, and bar food standards. B2 Rotunda, pre-security

Budweiser Brewhouse: A bar for fans of Budweiser. B1, pre-security

Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Lower level, pre-security

Dunkin’ Donuts Express: More coffee and doughnuts. NEC station, pre-security

Farmer’s Fridge: A vending machine that stocks salads, grain bowls, and snacks. Concourse, pre-security and B1 Rotunda post-security

Firehouse Subs: A sub sandwich chain. B1 connector, post-security

Little Tony’s: Pizzeria selling pizzas, calzones, and salads. B1 connector, pre-security

Malone’s Fish Market: Seafood, beer, and cocktails spot. B1 concourse, post-security

Panda Express: Fast casual Chinese food known for its orange chicken. Food hall, pre-security

Piattino: An Italian restaurant with red-sauce favorites including chicken parm and margherita pizzas. B3, post-security

Safe Travels: Grab ’n go snacks. B1 Rotunda and B3 2nd level, pre-security

Salsarita’s Mexican Grill: Mexican chain selling quesadillas, burritos, and more. Pre-security food court

Smashburger: Small burger patties are all the rage right now in the tri-state area. Liberty Terrace Food Hall, pre-security

Sora Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar: Full-service Japanese restaurant with sushi, tempura, chicken teriyaki, and more. B1 Rotunda, post-security

Starbucks: Global coffee chain. Pre-security food court and B1 connector

Streat: Grab-and-go spot with packaged food plus coffee and tea available. B3 Rotunda, post-security

The Unusual Times: Pub with salads, sandwiches, and breakfast. B2 Rotunda, post-security

Tony and Benny’s: Fast-casual pizzeria. Pre-security food court

Terminal C

Abruzzo Italian Steakhouse: There’s decent food in the restaurant calledClassified, but it’s reserved for United’s biggest spenders with certain mileage levels. The rest of us can find an okay meal at this Italian steakhouse with dishes such as chicken parm, veal chops, and various steaks alongside a full bar. The Grill chef Mario Carbone consulted on the original menu. Gates C70-99, post-security

Bar Left: French restaurant and bar. Gates C70-99, post-security

Bar Right: Cocktail bar. Gates C101-115, post-security

Boar’s Head Deli: Made-to-order sandwiches. Gates C120-139, post-security

Breakfast Boli: Egg-filled breakfast stromboli that turns into Uptop Pizza at night. Gates C70-99, post-security

Caps Beer Garden: Beer bar with Asian fare. Gates C120-139, post-security

Casciano Italian Specialties: Terminal C is littered with mediocre, pre-made sandwiches that have been sitting out for who knows how long. Skip those and go for freshly made Italian sandwiches created by the guys behind luxe NYC restaurants the Grill and Carbone. Breakfast time brings bagel sandwiches. Gates C70-99, post-security

CIBO Express Gourmet Market: Tired sandwiches, wraps, and other grab-and-go fare in a convenience store format. Pre-security: Near door 2 level 3, near door 3 level 2, near bag claim #6, near bag claim #9; Post security: Gates 70-99, gates 101-115, gates 120-139

CIBO Express Kosher Gourmet Market: Kosher sandwiches, wraps, and other grab-and-go fare in a convenience store format. Near Gate 125, post-security

Creperie Juliette: Fast-casual sweet and savory crepes. Gates C70-99, post-security

Custom Burger: Fast-casual burgers. Gates C70-99 and 120-139, post-security

Daily: A daily-changing menu of “seasonal options.” Gates C70-99, post-security

Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Baggage claim #3, pre-security and gates C101-115, post-security

Eggy Weggy: Breakfast sandwiches and omelets that becomes Custom Burger at night. Gates C70-99 and 120-139, post-security

Flora Cafe: A Middle Eastern menu initially designed with the help of Taim’s Einat Admony, which includes healthy options like lentil soup, a Greek salad, hummus, and, of course, falafel. Gates C120-139, post-security

Flip Flop Pancakes: A sit-down pancakes spot. Gates C120-139 and C70-99, post-security

Forno Magico: Sit-down pizzas. Gates C120-139, post-security

Garden State Diner: Jersey at its finest exists in a diner, and Garden State Diner does as fair a representation of one as possible, considering tough airport food constraints. Breakfast is served all day, as well as soups, salads, sandwiches, and a full bar. C101-115, post-security

Happy Clam: Red-sauce food such as chicken parm sandwiches and linguini with white clam sauce. Gates C101-115, post-security

Kaedama: A noodle bar with ramen, dumplings, and rice bowls. Gates C70-99, post-security

Little Purse: Top Chef alum Dale Talde consulted on the opening of this dumpling-focused restaurant. Gate C101-115, post-security

Melange Café and Melange Bakery Chocolatier: Chocolate master Jacques Torres played a role here, creating chocolate chip cookies, alfajors, and a Nutella salted caramel cookie. There are also crepes that can be filled with Nutella and bananas, or savory options. While it is mostly grab and go, there is some seating. Gates C70-99, post-security

Notorious Taco: A tacos joint. Gates C70-99, post-security

Novella: Pizza and pasta. Gates C70-99, post-security

Oeno Wine Bar: A wine bar with 64 wines by the glass and bottle, plus panino. Gates C70-99, post-security

Park American Grill: . An American grill spot. Gates C70-99, post-security

Philly Cheesesteaks: Exactly what the name says. Gates C120-139 and C70-99, post-security

Poppy’s Bagels: Bagel sandwiches at the Casciano’s counter. Gates C70-99 and 101-115, post-security

Proof Whiskey Bar: A tavern with tons of whiskey. Gates C101-115, post-security

Red Mango: Frozen yogurt with toppings. Gates C70-99 (near gate C83), post-security

Riviera: Paris-inspired dishes such as tuna nicoise salad and steak frites. Gates C70-99, post-security

Saison: A French sit-down restaurant, originally opened by famed chef Alain Ducasse. Gates C120-139, post-security

Starbucks Coffee: The famed coffee chain.Gates C84, C94, and C120-139, post-security

Supreme Bowl: A grab ‘n go bowl spot. Gates C70-99, post-security

Surf Bar: Sushi and other seafood. Gates C70-99, post-security

Tacquila: Mexican bar and restaurant. Terminal C, post-security

Tagliare: Thin-crust pizza by the slice. Gates C120-139, post-security

Tsukiji Fishroom: Sushi purportedly flown in from Japan’s famed Tsukiji. Gates C70-99, post-security

Uptop Pizza: Build-your-own personal pizzas. Gates C70-99, post-security

Vanguard Kitchen: A slick restaurant with marbled tabletops and international food. Gates C101-115, post-security

Vanguard Market: The market, grab ‘n go component to the restaurant. Gates C101-115, post-security

Vesper Tavern: An American tavern with a full bar, burgers, and a raw bar. Gate C70-99, post-security

Wabi Sabi: The menu here has dumplings, fried crab claws, and gyoza. Gates C70-99 and C120-139, post-security

Wanderlust Burger Bar: Five-time Burger Bash winner Josh Capon designed this menu, which features a ton of burgers alongside an even longer list of beers. Gates C70-99, post-security

Wendy’s: If you want to fall back on an old faithful: there’s the affordable and consistent fast-food burgers and chicken at Wendy’s. Gates C101-115, post-security

World Bean Coffee: Coffee stand. Baggage claim #6 and gates C70-99, C101-115, and C120-139, post-security