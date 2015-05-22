Where to Eat at Newark Liberty Airport as Travel Picks Up Again

More than a year after the pandemic halted air travel for most Americans, things are starting to change. More and more people are vaccinated, airlines have lifted some precautionary moves like keeping middle seats open, and international travel is starting to show signs of coming back. What hasn’t changed is how difficult it is to find something actually good to eat whether you’re the type of person that shows up hours before boarding or the one running last minute.
Still, navigating air travel is full of variables today, from figuring which destinations require COVID tests to the new CDC guidelines on mask wearing. Here’s a list highlighting dining options based on the most up-to-date information from the Port Authority. While Eater will continue to update this guide, the hours for these vendors are subject to change given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.
Terminal A
Abica Coffee: Coffee and sandwiches. A1 and A2 Rotundas, post-security
Auntie Anne’s: The same doughy pretzels you’d find at suburban malls. A3 Rotunda, post-security
Ben & Jerry’s: Ice cream available in a host creative flavors. A1 Rotunda, post-security
Currito Cantina: Build-your-own bowls, salads, and wraps in various flavors. Pre-security concourse
Dunkin: Coffee and doughnuts. Pre-security concourse
Earl of Sandwich: These counter-service sandwiches are actually not so bad, particularly the roast beef, cheddar, and horseradish option. A2 Rotunda, post-security
Jamba Juice: Smoothies and shakes. Post-security food court
Jersey Mike’s and Manchu Wok: Subs and Chinese food. Pre-security food court
Market Fresh: A convenience store with grab-and-go fare. A2 satellite, post-security
Olde Glory Coffee: A takeout coffee and tea spot, with some baked goods and sandwiches available. A3 Rotunda, post-security
Phillips Seafood: This seafood-heavy spot serves dishes such as crab cakes, lobster rolls, and a grilled mahi mahi sandwich. Breakfast, with options like French toast and yogurt with granola, runs until 10:30 a.m. A bonus is the big, boxy bar. A3 Rotunda, post-security
Qdoba Grill: Mexican bowls, burritos, and salads. Pre-security food court
Ruby Tuesday: Sit-down American chain. A3 Rotunda, post-security
Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen: Fast-casual pizzas and pastas. Pre-security food court
Terminal B
All You Need: Grab-and-go fare. B1 Rotunda and connector
Belgian Beer Cafe: A destination for beer lovers, with a selection of bottles and drafts and a menu of beef stew, sausages, burgers, and bar food standards. B2 Rotunda, pre-security
Budweiser Brewhouse: A bar for fans of Budweiser. B1, pre-security
Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Lower level, pre-security
Dunkin’ Donuts Express: More coffee and doughnuts. NEC station, pre-security
Farmer’s Fridge: A vending machine that stocks salads, grain bowls, and snacks. Concourse, pre-security and B1 Rotunda post-security
Firehouse Subs: A sub sandwich chain. B1 connector, post-security
Little Tony’s: Pizzeria selling pizzas, calzones, and salads. B1 connector, pre-security
Malone’s Fish Market: Seafood, beer, and cocktails spot. B1 concourse, post-security
Panda Express: Fast casual Chinese food known for its orange chicken. Food hall, pre-security
Piattino: An Italian restaurant with red-sauce favorites including chicken parm and margherita pizzas. B3, post-security
Safe Travels: Grab ’n go snacks. B1 Rotunda and B3 2nd level, pre-security
Salsarita’s Mexican Grill: Mexican chain selling quesadillas, burritos, and more. Pre-security food court
Smashburger: Small burger patties are all the rage right now in the tri-state area. Liberty Terrace Food Hall, pre-security
Sora Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar: Full-service Japanese restaurant with sushi, tempura, chicken teriyaki, and more. B1 Rotunda, post-security
Starbucks: Global coffee chain. Pre-security food court and B1 connector
Streat: Grab-and-go spot with packaged food plus coffee and tea available. B3 Rotunda, post-security
The Unusual Times: Pub with salads, sandwiches, and breakfast. B2 Rotunda, post-security
Tony and Benny’s: Fast-casual pizzeria. Pre-security food court
Terminal C
Abruzzo Italian Steakhouse: There’s decent food in the restaurant calledClassified, but it’s reserved for United’s biggest spenders with certain mileage levels. The rest of us can find an okay meal at this Italian steakhouse with dishes such as chicken parm, veal chops, and various steaks alongside a full bar. The Grill chef Mario Carbone consulted on the original menu. Gates C70-99, post-security
Bar Left: French restaurant and bar. Gates C70-99, post-security
Bar Right: Cocktail bar. Gates C101-115, post-security
Boar’s Head Deli: Made-to-order sandwiches. Gates C120-139, post-security
Breakfast Boli: Egg-filled breakfast stromboli that turns into Uptop Pizza at night. Gates C70-99, post-security
Caps Beer Garden: Beer bar with Asian fare. Gates C120-139, post-security
Casciano Italian Specialties: Terminal C is littered with mediocre, pre-made sandwiches that have been sitting out for who knows how long. Skip those and go for freshly made Italian sandwiches created by the guys behind luxe NYC restaurants the Grill and Carbone. Breakfast time brings bagel sandwiches. Gates C70-99, post-security
CIBO Express Gourmet Market: Tired sandwiches, wraps, and other grab-and-go fare in a convenience store format. Pre-security: Near door 2 level 3, near door 3 level 2, near bag claim #6, near bag claim #9; Post security: Gates 70-99, gates 101-115, gates 120-139
CIBO Express Kosher Gourmet Market: Kosher sandwiches, wraps, and other grab-and-go fare in a convenience store format. Near Gate 125, post-security
Creperie Juliette: Fast-casual sweet and savory crepes. Gates C70-99, post-security
Custom Burger: Fast-casual burgers. Gates C70-99 and 120-139, post-security
Daily: A daily-changing menu of “seasonal options.” Gates C70-99, post-security
Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Baggage claim #3, pre-security and gates C101-115, post-security
Eggy Weggy: Breakfast sandwiches and omelets that becomes Custom Burger at night. Gates C70-99 and 120-139, post-security
Flora Cafe: A Middle Eastern menu initially designed with the help of Taim’s Einat Admony, which includes healthy options like lentil soup, a Greek salad, hummus, and, of course, falafel. Gates C120-139, post-security
Flip Flop Pancakes: A sit-down pancakes spot. Gates C120-139 and C70-99, post-security
Forno Magico: Sit-down pizzas. Gates C120-139, post-security
Garden State Diner: Jersey at its finest exists in a diner, and Garden State Diner does as fair a representation of one as possible, considering tough airport food constraints. Breakfast is served all day, as well as soups, salads, sandwiches, and a full bar. C101-115, post-security
Happy Clam: Red-sauce food such as chicken parm sandwiches and linguini with white clam sauce. Gates C101-115, post-security
Kaedama: A noodle bar with ramen, dumplings, and rice bowls. Gates C70-99, post-security
Little Purse: Top Chef alum Dale Talde consulted on the opening of this dumpling-focused restaurant. Gate C101-115, post-security
Melange Café and Melange Bakery Chocolatier: Chocolate master Jacques Torres played a role here, creating chocolate chip cookies, alfajors, and a Nutella salted caramel cookie. There are also crepes that can be filled with Nutella and bananas, or savory options. While it is mostly grab and go, there is some seating. Gates C70-99, post-security
Notorious Taco: A tacos joint. Gates C70-99, post-security
Novella: Pizza and pasta. Gates C70-99, post-security
Oeno Wine Bar: A wine bar with 64 wines by the glass and bottle, plus panino. Gates C70-99, post-security
Park American Grill: . An American grill spot. Gates C70-99, post-security
Philly Cheesesteaks: Exactly what the name says. Gates C120-139 and C70-99, post-security
Poppy’s Bagels: Bagel sandwiches at the Casciano’s counter. Gates C70-99 and 101-115, post-security
Proof Whiskey Bar: A tavern with tons of whiskey. Gates C101-115, post-security
Red Mango: Frozen yogurt with toppings. Gates C70-99 (near gate C83), post-security
Riviera: Paris-inspired dishes such as tuna nicoise salad and steak frites. Gates C70-99, post-security
Saison: A French sit-down restaurant, originally opened by famed chef Alain Ducasse. Gates C120-139, post-security
Starbucks Coffee: The famed coffee chain.Gates C84, C94, and C120-139, post-security
Supreme Bowl: A grab ‘n go bowl spot. Gates C70-99, post-security
Surf Bar: Sushi and other seafood. Gates C70-99, post-security
Tacquila: Mexican bar and restaurant. Terminal C, post-security
Tagliare: Thin-crust pizza by the slice. Gates C120-139, post-security
Tsukiji Fishroom: Sushi purportedly flown in from Japan’s famed Tsukiji. Gates C70-99, post-security
Uptop Pizza: Build-your-own personal pizzas. Gates C70-99, post-security
Vanguard Kitchen: A slick restaurant with marbled tabletops and international food. Gates C101-115, post-security
Vanguard Market: The market, grab ‘n go component to the restaurant. Gates C101-115, post-security
Vesper Tavern: An American tavern with a full bar, burgers, and a raw bar. Gate C70-99, post-security
Wabi Sabi: The menu here has dumplings, fried crab claws, and gyoza. Gates C70-99 and C120-139, post-security
Wanderlust Burger Bar: Five-time Burger Bash winner Josh Capon designed this menu, which features a ton of burgers alongside an even longer list of beers. Gates C70-99, post-security
Wendy’s: If you want to fall back on an old faithful: there’s the affordable and consistent fast-food burgers and chicken at Wendy’s. Gates C101-115, post-security
World Bean Coffee: Coffee stand. Baggage claim #6 and gates C70-99, C101-115, and C120-139, post-security