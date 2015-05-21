Where to Eat at LaGuardia Airport as Travel Picks Up Again

It was only a short while ago that the pandemic halted air travel for most Americans, but this year — spurred by the news that the U.S.’s pandemic travel ban has been lifted — the holiday travel season is going to look a little different. As COVID-19 vaccines have become widely available, airlines have lifted some precautionary moves like keeping middle seats open, and international travel is preparing for a big resurgence over the next few months. What hasn’t changed is how difficult it is to find something actually good to eat whether you’re the type of person that shows up hours before boarding or the one running late.

Here’s a list highlighting all of the dining options at LaGuardia Airport based on the most up-to-date information listed online. While Eater will continue to update this guide, the hours for these vendors are subject to change given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Terminal A

Salotto: Airport operator OTG runs this Italian counter with caprese sandwiches, antipasti options, and more than a dozen doughy pizzas on deck. Departure gates

Terminal B

Bar 212: New American fare and cocktails are served at a wrap-around bar with booth seating. Gates 40 to 59

Dos Toros: Terminal B is home to an outpost of the fast-casual taqueria chain. Level four

Dunkin’ Donuts: Doughnuts, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches are available from two Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Terminal B. Level one, level four

Green Leaf’s: Sandwiched between Zaro’s and Hill Country is this walk-up counter serving salads, wraps, and grain bowls. Level four

Healthy Gourmet: Salads, sandwiches, and wraps in a grab-and-go setting. Near gate D1

Hill Country: Fried chicken, pulled pork, and plenty of sides are on deck at this Texas-style barbecue spot that also has an outpost in Nomad. Level four

Irving Farm Coffee Roasters: This homegrown coffee brand has an outpost in Terminal B. Gates 40 to 59

Junior’s: Cheesecake and other menu items from the celebrated New York City diner are now available in Terminal B. Level four

Mulberry Street: From celebrated chef Marc Forgione comes this casual, sit-down restaurant that serves “the best of” his “critically acclaimed plates.” Level four

Shake Shack: One of the biggest restaurant draws of LaGuardia: The airport has its own location of Shake Shack. B Gates, Gates 40 to 59

Starbucks: Coffee, pastries, and small bites from the international coffee chain. D Gates

Sweetleaf and Beecher’s: Coffee from acclaimed local roaster Sweetleaf is served at this cafe that also serves grilled cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese, and more. Gates 24 to 30

Tap and Pour: A travel lounge with beer. Pier D

Tony and Benny’s Pizza Parlor: A walk-up slice counter that also serves pastas and calzones. Level four

Wendy’s: The international burger chain is among the most recent additions to Terminal B. Level four

Zaro’s Family Bakery: Bagels, pastries, and deli sandwiches from the popular mini-chain of Manhattan bakeries. Level four

Terminal C

Artichoke: This late-night New York pizza standby serves its excellent white artichoke pie and many others by the slice. Gates C28 to C29

Biergarten: If your main goal is a cold beer, this is the spot. There’s a solid list of craft beers selected by Brooklyn Brewery’s brewmaster Garrett Oliver, plus sandwiches, entrees, and small plates, ordered via touch screen. Gates C28 to C29

Cotto: Former Marea chef Michael White helped open this Italian trattoria, which serves burgers and salads but is best at its pizzas. Gate C30

Custom Burgers by Pat LaFrieda: Famed meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda helped develop the meat blend for the burgers here, which are made to order and served “with all the fixings.” Plus, there are milkshakes. Gate C30

Kombu: Sushi and other Japanese dishes, originally consulted by Jamison Blankenship of Brooklyn’s Chuko ramen shop. Gates C28 to C29

World Bean: A coffee chain with baked goods. Food hall at gates C28 and C29, post-security

Wibar: Sit-down restaurant with sandwiches, sushi, breakfast, a full bar, and lots of wines by the glass. Near Gate C41

Terminal D

Bisoux: As part of Delta’s star-studded culinary redesign of Terminal D, Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson (formerly of Balthazar and Minetta Tavern) opened this Provencal-inspired bistro. Croque monsieurs and duck confit are among the items on the menu. Near Gate D11

CIBO Express Gourmet Market: A convenience store with grab-and-go food. Food hall

Crust: Neapolitan-style pies are the draw at this bar that opened with help from Jim Lahey of Sullivan Street Bakery. Near Gate D11

Custom Burgers by Pat La Frieda: Famed meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda helped develop the meat blend for the burgers here, which are made to order and served “with all the fixings.” Plus, there are milkshakes. Food hall

Flatiron Tavern and Provisions: Chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer of King in Soho consulted on this contemporary tavern that serves chops, burgers and fresh fish. Gates 92 to 98

H&H Bagels: As part of a Delta concourse overhaul, H&H Bagels brought much-needed breakfast options to the terminal by day. Gates 92 to 98

Juice Press: Hot soup, acai bowls, and bottled juices in a counter-service setting. Near Gate 92

Prime Tavern: Full-service steakhouse from Porter House chef Michael Lomonaco. Food hall, post-security

Tagliare: The son of Dom DeMarco, of the legendary Di Fara pizzeria, opened this slice shop with original recipes and $5 slices. Near Gate D1

Wibar: A whopping 101 wines from around the world, all by the glass. Near Gate D1

World Bean: This coffee chain with baked goods has two locations in Terminal D. Near Gate D1, Baggage Claim