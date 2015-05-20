Where to Eat at John F. Kennedy Airport as Travel Picks Up Again

It was only a short while ago that the pandemic halted air travel for most Americans, but this year — spurred by the news that the U.S.’s pandemic travel ban has been lifted — the holiday travel season is going to look a little different. As COVID-19 vaccines have become widely available, airlines have lifted some precautionary moves like keeping middle seats open, and international travel is preparing for a big resurgence over the next few months. What hasn’t changed is how difficult it is to find something actually good to eat whether you’re the type of person that shows up hours before boarding or the one running last minute.

Here’s a list highlighting all of the dining options at JFK Airport based on the most up-to-date information listed online. While Eater will continue to update this guide, the hours for these vendors are subject to change given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Terminal 1

Dunkin’: Doughnuts and coffee. Food court, pre-security

Eat & Go Istanbul: Turkish food, from peynirli toast to gyros — though it may be best to stick to the sweets and pastries like baklava. Between gates 5-7, post-security

Euro Café: Coffee, tea, and baked goods. Arrivals level west, pre-security

JikJi Café: Counter-service Korean and Japanese food like bulgogi, udon noodle soup, and kimbap. Food court, pre-security

Martini Bar: A retro-looking bar with various martinis, beer, and wine. Departures level S concourse gate 9, post-security

McDonald’s: Burger fast-food chain. Food court, pre-security

Panini Express: Panini, pastries, and gelato. Arrivals level east, pre-security; and departures level S concourse gate 8 and departures level W concourse gates 1-3, post-security

Pizza Pub: Grab-and-go pizza shop. Departures level gate 8, pre-security

Soho Bites: Charcuterie, chicken wings, and beers and wine. Departures level gate 3, pre-security

Soy and Sake: Ramen, dumplings, and other Asian-fusion fare. Departures level gate 6, pre-security

Starbucks: Coffee chain. Food court, pre-security

The Local: American restaurant serving breakfast, burgers, flatbread pizzas, cocktails, and beer. Departures level gate 4

Tuscany Café: Grab-and-go wraps and wine. Behind check-in counters E/F and departures level S concourse gate 5, pre-security

Wok & Roll: Steam-table Chinese fare. Food court, pre-security

Terminal 2

BKLYN Beer Garden: Sit-down iPad ordering with over 20 beers on tap and a beer garden-esque menu, full of sausages and burgers, created by celebrated chef Laurent Tourondel. Opposite Gate 67, post-security

Cibo Express Gourmet: Convenience store with grab-and-go fare. Gate 61, post-security

Croque Madame: A sandwich shop serving open-faced sandwiches, crepes, and quiches. Famed New York chef Andrew Carmellini played a role in the opening in 2014. Gates 62-63, post-security

Due Amici: Chef Caesare Casella, formerly of Salumeria Rossi, created the menu here, which leans to charcuterie and cheese, pastas, and an American breakfast. Opposite Gate 62, post-security

Shiso: If you’re looking for a more leisurely meal, you’ll find sushi at Shiso, which Morimoto chef Robby Cook helped open. Opposite Gate 64, post-security

Tagliare: If you just want a quick slice of pizza, Tagliare is the work of Dom DeMarco, Jr., the son of the pizza legend behind Di Fara. Breakfast brings egg- and meat-stuffed stromboli. Gate 68, post-security

World Bean: Coffee chain. Arrivals Level, pre-security and opposite gate 66, post-security

Terminal 4

Bento Sushi: Grab-and-go sushi and donburi rice bowls. Gate B25, post-security

Blue Point Brewery: A brewpub outpost from the New York-based brewery. Gate 33, post-security

Buffalo Wild Wings: Chicken wing chain. Gate B26, post-security

Camden Foods: Sandwich shop with coffee and tea. Gate B41 and retail hall west, post-security

Delite Chocolates and More: Chocolate and candy shop. Gate B34 and retail hall west, post-security

Dunkin’: Doughnuts and coffee. Arrivals hall east, pre-security and retail hall west, plus gates B18 and B33, post-security

La Brea Bakery: If pastries are more your style for breakfast, head to the only East coast outpost of Nancy Silverton’s renowned bakery. Find bagel sandwiches, muffins, and coffee. Gate B34, post-security

Le Grand Comptoir: A free-standing wine bar with cheese and charcuterie. Retail hall west, post-security

McDonald’s: Burger fast-food chain. Retail hall east, post-security

Mi Casa Cantina and Restaurant: This Mexican restaurant serves street food, including tortas, burritos and salads, and guacamole. Tequila and mezcal-based cocktails come from Lynnette Marrero, who is also behind drinks at Brooklyn Peruvian favorite Llama Inn. Gate B23, post-security

Shake Shack: Terminal 4 has two branches of this beloved Danny Meyer favorite. Homegrown burger chain Shake Shack offers all the favorites you find at the other locations, plus breakfast sandwiches and good coffee in the morning. Gates B23 and B37, post-security

So Chocolate: Chocolate and candy shop. Retail hall east, post-security

The Palm Bar & Grille: If you’ve got time to kill and are looking for a leisurely meal and a drink, head to this version of the famed Manhattan steakhouse. Retail hall west, post-security

Tigin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant: An Irish pub with breakfast, burgers, and fish and chips. Gate A7, post-security

Uptown Brasserie: American fare like catfish and grits and chicken and waffles from chef Marcus Samuelsson are the focus here. The breakfast menu features classics like buttermilk pancakes and a smoked-salmon bagel. Gate B32, post-security

Urban Crave: Food from various cuisines such as banh mi, fish and chips, and a cobb salad. Gate B46, post-security

Terminal 5

5ive Steak: Salads, sandwiches, burgers, steak, and sushi. Marketplace, post-security

AeroNuova: Italian with a menu created by Pasta Flyer’s Mark Ladner. Marketplace, post-security

Artichoke Pizza: Pizza shop. Food hall, post-security

Aunt Butchie’s Bakery Café: Dessert shop. Gates 14-15, post-security

Baked by Melissa: Mini cupcakes. Marketplace, post-security

Caribbean Kitchen: Pan-Caribbean fare. Food hall, post-security

Cibo Express Gourmet Market: Convenience store with grab-and-go fare. Opposite security checkpoint and at baggage claim 4, pre-security and gates 4 and 9 and in the food hall, post-security

Custom Burger: Grab-and-go burger shop. Food hall, post-security

Deep Blue on the Fly: The grab-and-go version of one of the best sushi spots you’ll ever find in an airport. Marketplace, post-security

Deep Blue Sushi: The seated version of one of the best sushi spots you’ll ever find in an airport. Marketplace, post-security

Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Baggage claim 4 , pre-security and gate 25 and in the food hall, post-security

H&H Bagel: Bagel shop. Food hall, post-security

Jamba Juice: Smoothies and juices. Marketplace, post-security

La Vie: A mini-Parisian bistro that Frenchette chefs Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson played a hand in. It’s great for a drink, a coffee, or a full-fledged meal. Gate 22 concourse entrance, post-security

Loft: Decent stop for breakfast. Opposite gate 26, post-security

Lucy’s Asian Kitchen: Fast-casual Asian fare from across the continent. Food hall, post-security

New York Sports Grill: Bar with burgers and sandwiches. Gates 9-10, post-security

Piquillo: This restaurant, first created with the help of chef Alex Raij, serves paella or Spanish-style sandwiches, but is an especially good place for a glass of wine with some simple, sophisticated (by airport standards) snacks like cheese and charcuterie. Marketplace, post-security

Re:Vive Bars: Bar with sandwiches and salads. Gates 6, 14, 18, and 24, and outside the food hall, post-security

Starbucks: Global coffee chain. Gate 22, post-security

World Bean Coffee Bar & Cafe: Coffee and pastries. Gate 19, post-security

Terminal 7

Apartment 7B: A grab-and-go deli and market. Food court, post-security

Dunkin’: Doughnuts and coffee. Gate 10, post-security

Le Grand Comptoir: A wine bar with cheese and charcuterie. Food court, post-security

True Burger: An upscale burger shop. Gate 6, post-security

Terminal 8

Abitinos Pizza: Pre-made pizza and pasta. Food court and gate 40, post-security

Baskin Robbins/Dunkin’: Coffee, doughnuts, and ice cream. Gate 42, post-security

Bobby Van’s Steakhouse: A dark-wood steakhouse with breakfast, salads, sandwiches, steak, and a full bar. Gate 14, post-security

Cibo Express Gourmet Market: Convenience store with grab-and-go fare. Gate 7, post-security

Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Arrivals, pre-security

Mezze Cafe: Paninis, wraps, and baked goods. Food court, post-security

New York Sports Bar: Sports bar with 24 beers on tap. Gate 10, post-security

O’Neal’s Restaurant: Pub with full bar and comfort food such as mac and cheese and burgers. Gate 6, post-security

Soho Bistro: Bar with breakfast, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Gate 43, post-security

Starbucks: Global coffee chain. Near food court, post-security

TWA Hotel

Paris Café: Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant serving food inspired by Trans World Airlines’s in-flight menus from the ’50s and ’60s is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Second level of the hotel, open to the public

Connie: A cocktail lounge within a restored 60-year-old TWA airplane known as Connie, which broke the transcontinental speed record on a flight from California to New York in 1946. Operating hours are 4 to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Outside the hotel, open to the public

The Sunken Lounge: A bar in a red-velvet conversation pit serving 1960s-era favorites like an Old Fashioned and a champagne cocktail that used to be served in gold-flecked glassware to TWA’s elite passengers. Wines and craft beers will be available, too, as well as snacks like olives, hummus, and a charcuterie board. Hotel lobby, open to the public

TWA Food Hall: A food hall connected to the TWA Hotel with vendors including Jamaican spot Yardie Bistro, Metro Taco, Fly-by-Bagels, and Vinny’s Panini, which is open 24/7. Food hall, open to the public

Rooftop pool bar: A bar at the rooftop observation deck, which overlooks a busy runway, serving aviation-themed drinks like the “Quickie Vacation,” made with vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lime, and Prosecco. Poolside fare includes flatbread pizzas and a hummus platter. Only open to hotel guests

Coffee bar: Chicago-based Intelligentsia Coffee pours coffee here and throughout the large hotel lobby. Hotel lobby, open to the public